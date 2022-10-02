Site logo

Singapore GP: Result

02/10/2022

Provisional result of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Perez Red Bull 59 2h 02:15.238
2 Leclerc Ferrari 59 + 0:07.595
3 Sainz Ferrari 59 + 0:15.305
4 Norris McLaren 59 + 0:26.133
5 Ricciardo McLaren 59 + 0:58.282
6 Stroll Aston Martin 59 + 1:01.330
7 Verstappen Red Bull 59 + 1:03.825
8 Vettel Aston Martin 59 + 1:05.032
9 Hamilton Mercedes 59 + 1:06.515
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 59 + 1:14.576
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 59 + 1:33.844
12 Magnussen Haas 59 + 1:37.610
13 Schumacher Haas 58 + 1 Lap
14 Russell Mercedes 57 + 2 Laps
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 34 Accident Damage
Ocon Alpine 26 Engine
Albon Williams 25 Accident Damage
Alonso Alpine 20 Engine
Latifi Williams 7 Accident Damage
Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Russell (Mercedes) 1:46.458 (Lap 54)

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Greg, 1 hour ago

"Stewards investigation after the race.... Huh!!"

