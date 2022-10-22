Site logo

Four drivers face grid penalties

NEWS STORY
22/10/2022

Four drivers face grid penalties for Sunday's United States Grand Prix after taking on new engine components.

The FIA's 'simplification' of the penalties process will be put to the test later today, as four drivers face grid penalties.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Sergio Perez and Guanyu Zhou faced drops of 5 places after taking on new internal combustion engines (ICE), in both case their fifth of the season.

Today it was confirmed that Fernando Alonso has also taken on a new ICE, his sixth of the season, while Charles Leclerc also has a new ICE and turbocharger, and therefore faces a 10-place drop.

Despite the FIA's tweaking of the penalty application process, based on its current form we expect the grid to be confirmed on Tuesday.

