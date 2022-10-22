United States GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.810 127.389 mph 2 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:37.525 0.715 3 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.627 0.817 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:38.232 1.422 5 Schumacher Haas 1:39.507 2.697 6 Norris McLaren 1:39.547 2.737 7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.575 2.765 8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:39.698 2.888 9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:39.840 3.030 10 Perez Red Bull 1:39.852 3.042 11 Magnussen Haas 1:40.084 3.274 12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:40.178 3.368 13 Russell Mercedes 1:40.562 3.752 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:40.664 3.854 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:40.806 3.996 16 Ocon Alpine 1:41.310 4.500 17 Alonso Alpine 1:41.334 4.524 18 Albon Williams 1:41.853 5.043 19 Vettel Aston Martin 1:41.857 5.047 20 Latifi Williams 1:42.317 5.507