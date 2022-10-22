Site logo

United States GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
22/10/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.810 127.389 mph
2 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:37.525 0.715
3 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.627 0.817
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:38.232 1.422
5 Schumacher Haas 1:39.507 2.697
6 Norris McLaren 1:39.547 2.737
7 Verstappen Red Bull 1:39.575 2.765
8 Hamilton Mercedes 1:39.698 2.888
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:39.840 3.030
10 Perez Red Bull 1:39.852 3.042
11 Magnussen Haas 1:40.084 3.274
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:40.178 3.368
13 Russell Mercedes 1:40.562 3.752
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:40.664 3.854
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:40.806 3.996
16 Ocon Alpine 1:41.310 4.500
17 Alonso Alpine 1:41.334 4.524
18 Albon Williams 1:41.853 5.043
19 Vettel Aston Martin 1:41.857 5.047
20 Latifi Williams 1:42.317 5.507

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms