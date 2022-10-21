United States GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:36.857 127.327 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.081 0.224 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.332 0.475 4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.460 0.603 5 Perez Red Bull 1:37.515 0.658 6 Alonso Alpine 1:37.713 0.856 7 Russell Mercedes 1:37.802 0.945 8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:37.810 0.953 9 Norris McLaren 1:37.856 0.999 10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:38.041 1.184 11 Ocon Alpine 1:38.102 1.245 12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:38.276 1.419 13 Albon Williams 1:38.422 1.565 14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:38.898 2.041 15 Schumacher Haas 1:38.922 2.065 16 Schwartzman Ferrari 1:38.951 2.094 17 Palou McLaren 1:39.911 3.054 18 Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 1:40.175 3.318 19 Sargeant Williams 1:40.325 3.468 20 Giovinazzi Haas 1:43.063 6.206