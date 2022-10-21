Site logo

United States GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

21/10/2022

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:36.857 127.327 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:37.081 0.224
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:37.332 0.475
4 Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.460 0.603
5 Perez Red Bull 1:37.515 0.658
6 Alonso Alpine 1:37.713 0.856
7 Russell Mercedes 1:37.802 0.945
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:37.810 0.953
9 Norris McLaren 1:37.856 0.999
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:38.041 1.184
11 Ocon Alpine 1:38.102 1.245
12 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:38.276 1.419
13 Albon Williams 1:38.422 1.565
14 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:38.898 2.041
15 Schumacher Haas 1:38.922 2.065
16 Schwartzman Ferrari 1:38.951 2.094
17 Palou McLaren 1:39.911 3.054
18 Pourchaire Alfa Romeo 1:40.175 3.318
19 Sargeant Williams 1:40.325 3.468
20 Giovinazzi Haas 1:43.063 6.206

