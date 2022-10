United States GP: Preview - Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN heads to Austin for the first half of a double-header in the Americas, as the team tackles the United States Grand Prix. The event, expected to take place in front of a sell-out crowd at the Circuit of the Americas, is the 19th round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship.

America is a place where you go big or go home - and Austin is no exception. The race in Texas is one of the highlights of the year, a race predicted to pack nearly half a million spectators over the weekend, a race where city and track come together to produce a weekend spectacular like no other. Austin is a land of oversized barbecues, live music everywhere you look, street parties and late-night bars; it's a place where the event extends beyond the action on track, it's a place where you can't avoid feeling part of the fabric of something big and wonderful.

Such a setting requires something special. From the hill climbing up to turn one at COTA to a paddock filled to the brim with celebrities and media, this weekend exacts a particular toll from its participants - no matter whether in the cockpit, in the garage or in the team's hospitality unit. This weekend sometimes feels like it requires physical and mental strength to superhuman level: an exaggeration, perhaps, but not a fully out of place one.

Through comic books, films and more, we got to know America as the land of superheroes: incredible beings with fantastic gadgets achieving feats nobody else can. With their colourful suits, shimmering machinery and sleek helmets, this is not a far cry from what a Formula One team is.

So, let us indulge in this transatlantic fantasy. We may not wear capes, but Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN has all the elements to play the role. The superheroes are back in town.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "The race in Austin, as well as the one in Mexico City next week, gives us an opportunity to race in what should be more regular circumstances. There's no denying we expected more from the races in Asia, especially from Japan as we were bringing some upgrades, but the conditions were such that we were not able to express our full potential. Still, our cars proved to be quick in the dry, and that's the positive we brought back with us and on which we plan to build. Both Valtteri and Zhou spent time in the factory last week, working in the sim and preparing for the races ahead. As always, our goal is to get back in the points, to strengthen our position in the Constructors' Championship and to finish the season on a high. We must be at the top of our performances from Friday on, to bring home results on Sunday. Finally, I would also like to congratulate the United States Grand Prix on reaching their tenth edition this year: it's been ten years of action-packed, breath-taking racing, and I'm sure we will all do our best to celebrate this achievement on track."

Valtteri Bottas: "I always enjoy being in the States: I spent a good amount of my time off here this year, cycling and exploring, and I was in a bike race in Kansas just last Sunday - which I also won, which means I'm already in competitive mode ahead of the weekend. I won the race from pole here in 2019, and I have overall good memories of this track, of the fans and of the atmosphere. As we already saw in Miami earlier this year, they really know how to put up a show around here! Our pace in Suzuka was good, and I'm looking forward to getting back on track this week as we will also be bringing some additional upgrades. If we do our homework on Friday and Saturday, we'll be able to get in the mix during the race and score some valuable points."

Zhou Guanyu: "I am looking forward to being in Austin, as it will be once again a new track for me to discover. It was unfortunate not being able to score any points in Suzuka, but at least we saw it can still be close in the midfield, especially since the pace we showed was promising. I spent a couple of days back at our base in Hinwil last week, preparing the upcoming races in the sim, and I am eager to get back in the car. We are also due to have some more upgrades here, and we hope the weather conditions will allow us to make the most of them. As always, in such a tight midfield, qualifying well on Saturday will be important: we have all the chances to have a close fight in the midfield and go back to adding points to our tally."