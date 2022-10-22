Verstappen quickest in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 29 degrees C, while the track temperature is 38 degrees.

With yesterday's second session given over to tyre testing we are expecting this morning's session to be busy as the team' prepare for qualifying.

Though there were no serious incidents yesterday, the wind and the bumps saw a number of drivers caught out, and we can expect more of the same today.

With Perez and Zhou already facing 5-place grid drops for taking on new internal combustion engines, it is expected that a number of other drivers will follow suit, including Alonso and Leclerc.

With 5 rookies in action yesterday, Leclerc, Bottas, Ricciardo, Latifi and Magnussen all missed out on some vital set-up running so they have some catching-up to do.

The lights go green and Zhou leads the way, followed by Bottas, Vettel, Stroll and Gasly. The Crowd roars its approval.

Soon there are ten, eleven, twelve drivers on track, but in the AlphaTauri garage Tsunoda's car is on its stand.

As more drivers head out all three compounds are in use.

Perez warned of a big gust of tailwind into Turn 11.

Zhou posts a 39.735 to get things going, but teammate Bottas responds with a 39.042.

A 38.591 sees Sainz go quickest, but almost immediately Perez posts a 37.613 and Leclerc a 37.471.

Verstappen goes second with a 37.536, the Dutchman, like Leclerc and Perez on softs while Sainz is on mediums.

Schumacher slows to a crawl on the pit straight. He appears to be stuck in gear. Having suffered the issue just after passing the pitlane entrance he has to complete a whole lap.

Ocon goes fifth with a 38.185, ahead of Bottas, Zhou and Magnussen.

A 38.354 sees Russell go sixth, as Ricciardo, Latifi, Tsunoda and Albon remain the only no shows.

Quickest in S2, Perez crosses the line at 37.338, but teammate Verstappen is on a flyer. As Leclerc leapfrogs Perez with a 37.083, Verstappen stops the clock at 36.706.

After 14 minutes, though four drivers have yet to appear, only nine drivers have posted times.

At which point the FIA confirms a new ICE for Alonso and a new ICE and turbocharger for Leclerc.

Hamilton goes fifth with a 37.934, but is demoted when Alonso posts a 37.439 and Ocon a 37.513.

Given the choice, Perez wants to start on his high fuel runs.

Norris goes tenth (38.992) as Albon, Ricciardo and Latifi finally head out.

On board with Leclerc as he posts PBs in the first two sectors, you get a good idea of COTA's notoriously bumpy surface and the buffeting he is taking from the wind.

"Something's gone wrong with the brake pedal," reports Ricciardo.

The camera picks up on Alonso having the mother of all drifts as he struggles to control the Alpine.

Stroll goes seventh and Vettel ninth as the Aston Martin pair sandwich Russell.

Moments later Bottas goes eleventh as Tsunoda posts a 38.634 to go twelfth.

Still no times from Gasly or Schumacher.

At which point Gasly heads out, the Frenchman, like the majority of the drivers, on softs.

"Everything looks normal on data on brakes," Ricciardo is told. "It's really stiff and there is no bite," insists the Australian.

As Perez looks set to improve, Sainz heads out on mediums, as does Magnussen.

Hamilton goes quickest with a 36.688 but Perez responds with a 36.578.

Early day but it appears that the softs are only really good for one lap, which is going to leave the teams with a major conundrum in qualifying.

Ricciardo reports that his brake issue appears to be resolved.

Latifi improves to seventeenth with a 39.323.

Hamilton and Russell, currently second and tenth, head out on fresh softs.

However, like Alonso before him, Russell is too aggressive and has to back off after an early mistake in Turn 1 which sees the rear of the Mercedes hang out.

Hamilton makes a mistake in S2 and also has to ease off, the Briton one of only four drivers on track.

For reasons best known to himself, Sainz heads out on old mediums, as Russell improves to sixth having posted PBs in all three sectors.

Having run a number of cool-down laps, Hamilton now goes quickest in S1. He has a poor S2 before making another mistake in the penultimate corner. He pits.

With 14 minutes remaining, Verstappen heads out on fresh softs, as does Leclerc.

Albon improves to twelfth and Latifi thirteenth.

A 37.310 sees Bottas improve to seventh as Schumacher finally reappears.

Albon reports "lots of rear locking, particularly in Turn 10.

Schumacher goes 17th with a 38.642.

"It's quite tricky out there," reports Verstappen after running wide in Turn 1. At the start of his next attempt at a flying lap, he has a major snap exiting the final corner.

While the Dutchman can only manage a PB in the opening sector, Leclerc goes quickest. Verstappen is quickest in S2, while Leclerc posts a PB. At the line it's a 36.223 for Verstappen and a 36.233 for Leclerc who ran a little wide in the final corner.

"That was a very, very messy lap," acknowledges Leclerc.

An aggressive opening sector from Sainz, who, due to his teammate's penalty, could take pole this afternoon.

The Spaniard goes third with a 36.271 as Magnussen goes thirteenth.

Hamilton posts a 36.401 but remains fourth.

Vettel improves to seventh with a 37.151.

Losing time in traffic, Ricciardo can only improve to 15th with a 37.622.

Leclerc goes quickest in S1, but subsequently backs off in the second sector.

Ricciardo is told his front-left is "glazed" but that there is no time to do anything about it.

Meanwhile, Leclerc goes quickest with a 36.145, but Verstappen responds with a 35.825, having posted purples in all three sectors.

"Sorry about that, he came too fast, there was nothing I could do," says Perez after impeding a very fast Alonso.

Sainz (24) has completed the most laps, ahead of Bottas (23), Verstappen (22), Russell and Magnussen both on 21. Zhou completed just 3.

The session ends. Verstappen is quickest, ahead of Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Vettel, Stroll and Gasly.

Bottas is eleventh, ahead of Norris, Ocon, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Tsunoda, Albon, Latifi, Schumacher and Zhou.