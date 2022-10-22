Site logo

United States GP: Saturday Free - Times

22/10/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.825 128.698 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.145 0.320
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:36.271 0.446
4 Perez Red Bull 1:36.397 0.572
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.401 0.576
6 Alonso Alpine 1:36.928 1.103
7 Russell Mercedes 1:37.064 1.239
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:37.151 1.326
9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.215 1.390
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:37.290 1.465
11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:37.310 1.485
12 Norris McLaren 1:37.449 1.624
13 Ocon Alpine 1:37.468 1.643
14 Magnussen Haas 1:37.519 1.694
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.622 1.797
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.888 2.063
17 Albon Williams 1:37.904 2.079
18 Latifi Williams 1:38.028 2.203
19 Schumacher Haas 1:38.132 2.307
20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:39.735 3.910

