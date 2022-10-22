United States GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.825 128.698 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.145 0.320 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:36.271 0.446 4 Perez Red Bull 1:36.397 0.572 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:36.401 0.576 6 Alonso Alpine 1:36.928 1.103 7 Russell Mercedes 1:37.064 1.239 8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:37.151 1.326 9 Stroll Aston Martin 1:37.215 1.390 10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:37.290 1.465 11 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:37.310 1.485 12 Norris McLaren 1:37.449 1.624 13 Ocon Alpine 1:37.468 1.643 14 Magnussen Haas 1:37.519 1.694 15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.622 1.797 16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.888 2.063 17 Albon Williams 1:37.904 2.079 18 Latifi Williams 1:38.028 2.203 19 Schumacher Haas 1:38.132 2.307 20 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:39.735 3.910