FIA/Red Bull talks 'on hold'

Discussions between the FIA and Red Bull over its alleged breach of the budget cap have been put 'on hold' following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz.

Last week the sport's governing body s proposed an Accepted Breach Agreement to the Austrian team by which it would accept that it had breached the cap and was willing to accept certain penalties thought to include a fine and possible restrictions on future budgets and even windtunnel time.

However, with Red Bull insisting that it didn't breach the cap talks have continued.

It was shortly after yesterday's heated FIA press conference, where team boss, Christian Horner made no secret of his fury at Zak Brown's claim that exceeding the cap constituted cheating that the Austrian team learned of the death of its co-owner, Dietrich Mateschitz.

As a mark of respect, talks between the two parties have been put on hold and will resume next weekend in Mexico.

"Following the passing of Mr Mateschitz, all conversations with the FIA around Cost Cap and next steps are on hold until further notice," read a statement from the team which could today secure the constructors' title, two weeks after Max Verstappen secured the Drivers' Championship.

"The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up middle of the week."