Stroll penalised for Alonso clash

Lance Stroll has been handed a 3-place grid penalty for causing today's collision with Fernando Alonso.

The incident, on lap 21, saw the pair collide as the Spaniard sought to overtake the Canadian's Aston Martin.

Having heard from both drivers and reviewed video evidence the stewards said that it was clear that Stroll made a late move in reacting to the overtaking attempt by Alonso by moving to the left.

The stewards therefore determined that Stroll was predominantly to blame, and in addition to handing him a 3-place grid drop for next weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, added 2 penalty points to his licence thereby bringing his twelve month total to 5.

"There was a big difference in speed and I was defending," said Stroll. "I gave him plenty of room on the left of the track, so it was not as if I squeezed him against the wall. He could have moved earlier or moved more to the left.

"Thankfully, it was not a big impact with the wall, I did not hit anything hard, and I am OK after the contact."