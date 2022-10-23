Site logo

United States GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
23/10/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM
Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM
Perez Red Bull NM NH NM
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH US
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Vettel Aston Martin UM UM UH
Magnussen Haas NH NM
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NM NH
Ocon Alpine NH NH NM
Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NH NH
Gasly AlphaTauri NM UM UH
Schumacher Haas NH NM NH
Alonso Alpine NH NM NH
Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NM
Latifi Williams NM NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from COTA here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms