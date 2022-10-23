United States GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NM Hamilton Mercedes NM NH NM Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NM Perez Red Bull NM NH NM Russell Mercedes NM NH NH US Norris McLaren NM NH NH Vettel Aston Martin UM UM UH Magnussen Haas NH NM Tsunoda AlphaTauri NM NM NH Ocon Alpine NH NH NM Zhou Alfa Romeo NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NH NH Gasly AlphaTauri NM UM UH Schumacher Haas NH NM NH Alonso Alpine NH NM NH Ricciardo McLaren NM NH NM Latifi Williams NM NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UM Bottas Alfa Romeo NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM

