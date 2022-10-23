United States GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.356 130.702 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.421 0.065 3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.448 0.092 4 Perez Red Bull 1:34.645 0.289 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.947 0.591 6 Russell Mercedes 1:34.988 0.632 7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.598 1.242 8 Norris McLaren 1:35.690 1.334 9 Alonso Alpine 1:35.876 1.520 10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.319 1.963 11 Albon Williams 1:36.368 12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:36.398 13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:36.740 14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:36.970 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.147 16 Magnussen Haas 1:36.949 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.046 18 Ocon Alpine 1:37.068 19 Schumacher Haas 1:37.111 20 Latifi Williams 1:37.244