United States GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
23/10/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:34.356 130.702 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.421 0.065
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.448 0.092
4 Perez Red Bull 1:34.645 0.289
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.947 0.591
6 Russell Mercedes 1:34.988 0.632
7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.598 1.242
8 Norris McLaren 1:35.690 1.334
9 Alonso Alpine 1:35.876 1.520
10 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:36.319 1.963
11 Albon Williams 1:36.368
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:36.398
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:36.740
14 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:36.970
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:37.147
16 Magnussen Haas 1:36.949
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:37.046
18 Ocon Alpine 1:37.068
19 Schumacher Haas 1:37.111
20 Latifi Williams 1:37.244

