De Vries in action for Mercedes on Friday

Nyck de Vries, who will race for AlphaTauri next season, will replace George Russell in tomorrow's opening session in Mexico.

The Dutchman previously contested the opening session at Magny Cours when he replaced Lewis Hamilton.

Having led last weekend's United States Grand Prix, team boss, Toto Wolff has high hopes for this weekend.

"Austin was quite a rollercoaster of emotions," he admitted. "While we didn't quite have the pace to win, it was great to be in the mix at the front and leading the race.



"The upgrades we brought to Texas delivered a step forward and we were closer to the front than we have been recently," he added. "Lewis drove an outstanding race to finish P2 and George scored a good haul of points despite his damaged car.

"We need to keep this momentum going," he warned. "We're cautiously optimistic heading to Mexico but the W13 can be unpredictable from track to track, so we'll have to wait and see.

"It's always good to be back in Mexico," he said. "The fans are fantastic and the atmosphere is spectacular every time we visit. They know how to put on a brilliant show so we're looking forward to being back in Mexico City."