Mexico City GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm very happy, it was a good day today and I'm pleased with P8. I did a very good lap in Q3 to put us ahead of both the Alpines, which is the best we could do in the conditions. We're too far off the teams ahead, but that's usual, so I'm happy because we've given ourselves a good chance going into tomorrow's race. It's a long run down to Turn One, many things can happen. We'll switch our concentration to the race and focus on having a clean start, getting away, getting our heads down and having a clean race from then on."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I think it was certainly promising in some areas and we had decent pace. The first run in Q2 was decent. There were a few places to improve - a couple of corners in the middle sector - but I felt like it was definitely achievable. On the second run, though, we just came out in loads of traffic and the out-lap was compromised: it was just too slow and so the brakes weren't in and tyres weren't in. We needed to prepare better for that, and it ultimately cost us. I think things still look encouraging for tomorrow. We should have some pace, but I would have loved to have shown a bit more and got into Q3 today."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Given how tricky a session it was, we're happy with P8 and P11 in qualifying today at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Lando maximised pretty much everything with a strong lap at the end to finish P8 and we're also very pleased with Daniel's performance for P11. He's felt a lot more comfortable this weekend and he's starting in a good position to fight for points. Unfortunately, his last shot in Q2 was compromised by hitting heavy traffic in the last sector of the out lap, which didn't allow for optimum preparation.

"We're expecting a challenging and tense race tomorrow, as it always is here on this high altitude, low grip track. Reliability will also play an important role but with the choices we've made for the car, we feel well prepared for the battle. We're expecting to give these magnificent fans an exciting Mexico City Grand Prix to enjoy."