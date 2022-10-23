United States GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Super-happy. Especially my Q3 lap, which I was really pleased with. A few people have penalties tomorrow, which will move me up a few places up the starting grid. I think it's going to be tricky to stay in position but I'm happy with today and the job that we all did, now we'll focus on tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm not happy with that quali. We were struggling a lot with the rear and had a few moments through the first sector. We clearly just didn't get on top of it. We need to figure out why as it's not giving me what I want, but tomorrow there will be opportunities to overtake and think we'll hopefully have a bit more to show. We'll look at it overnight and do everything we can for tomorrow's race. We'll see what happens."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A challenging Saturday afternoon for us and a mixed result at the Circuit of The Americas. It wasn't easy to extract a clean lap in these conditions and unfortunately that meant an early finish for Daniel in Q1. Lando progressed and put in an outstanding Q3 lap to qualify P8 which, with grid penalties for a couple of cars in front of us, means we'll move further up the starting grid. Our full focus is now on race preparation. We're looking forward to an exciting US Grand Prix in front of a circuit filled with fantastic, sensational fans.

"Finally, we note with great sadness the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz. His impact on Formula 1 across the last four decades is immeasurable. Alongside the great successes of his teams, he contributed hugely to the development and expansion of the sport around the globe and supported many talented young drivers in their path through the junior formulae. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and the Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri teams this evening."