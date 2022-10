Mexico City GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It wasn't a bad day. We made some progress on the car but we're still not where we need to be with the pace. The track has a very low downforce and is a slippery surface, but I'm feeling more confident with it after today's sessions. Overall, we learnt a lot, but we'll keep working hard overnight as a team to get ready for qualifying tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "It was nice to be back, so a good day. We had a couple of issues here and there but I think, nonetheless, a good day. We found a few things to work on but also, I think we made steps on some set-up stuff, so I think all we need is a smooth day tomorrow. It's hard to know competitor-wise, where we are compared to the others, but I think for the most part I had a decent feeling, and when the car was in a good place, I had enough confidence in it. So, hopefully, as I said, a smooth day tomorrow, and we can just build and get ourselves a good qualifying."

Andrea Stella, Executive Director, Racing: "As usual, the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez presents some challenges to Formula 1 cars because of the low-density air at this altitude. The good thing today is that we acquired plenty of data. We know where we are and understand that we have some work to do overnight. Using FP2 for a mandatory Pirelli tyre test means the competitive situation is not as clear as usual - we expect to fight again in a close midfield battle and we'll try to get through to Q3 tomorrow and have a good Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday."