Site logo

Ricciardo in talks with Red Bull and Mercedes

NEWS STORY
08/11/2022

Daniel Ricciardo is understood to be in talks with both Red Bull and Mercedes regarding a reserve role for 2023.

The Australian, who has been dropped by McLaren in favour of rookie Oscar Piastri in 2023, has been unable to find a 'suitable' seat for next season and clearly determined to be back on the F1 grid in 2024 sees a reserve role as his best option.

"I can confidently say that I won't be on the grid behind a wheel," he admitted in Mexico. "But I still want to be in the sport, and I want to be working with a team still with the ambition to be back on the grid in 2024.

"I feel like a bit of time away from a race seat will do me good," he added, "and then try to rebuild on something for 2024. I'm not done but it will look a bit different."

Having rejected Haas and Williams, and seemingly none too keen on rumoured offers from IndyCar and NASCAR, a reserve role might be the popular Australian's best option.

"I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull," said Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff when asked in Mexico. "For us, we very much like him, he's a great character but we are not in a position yet who is going to be our third driver."

Asked what Ricciardo might bring to Mercedes, Wolff replied: "Personality... and he's been around for a long time.

"He knows these cars inside out so that could be really advantageous. But I don't want to put any rumours out there because we haven't decided."

Just a week after admitting that he was at his lowest ebb, stating that the United States Grand Prix was "pretty painful", fans got a glimpse of the Ricciardo of old in Mexico where he battled his way to seventh despite a 10s penalty following an over ambitious move on Yuki Tsunoda.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms