Ricciardo in talks with Red Bull and Mercedes

Daniel Ricciardo is understood to be in talks with both Red Bull and Mercedes regarding a reserve role for 2023.

The Australian, who has been dropped by McLaren in favour of rookie Oscar Piastri in 2023, has been unable to find a 'suitable' seat for next season and clearly determined to be back on the F1 grid in 2024 sees a reserve role as his best option.

"I can confidently say that I won't be on the grid behind a wheel," he admitted in Mexico. "But I still want to be in the sport, and I want to be working with a team still with the ambition to be back on the grid in 2024.

"I feel like a bit of time away from a race seat will do me good," he added, "and then try to rebuild on something for 2024. I'm not done but it will look a bit different."

Having rejected Haas and Williams, and seemingly none too keen on rumoured offers from IndyCar and NASCAR, a reserve role might be the popular Australian's best option.

"I think Daniel is speaking to a few teams about a potential role, also Red Bull," said Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff when asked in Mexico. "For us, we very much like him, he's a great character but we are not in a position yet who is going to be our third driver."

Asked what Ricciardo might bring to Mercedes, Wolff replied: "Personality... and he's been around for a long time.

"He knows these cars inside out so that could be really advantageous. But I don't want to put any rumours out there because we haven't decided."

Just a week after admitting that he was at his lowest ebb, stating that the United States Grand Prix was "pretty painful", fans got a glimpse of the Ricciardo of old in Mexico where he battled his way to seventh despite a 10s penalty following an over ambitious move on Yuki Tsunoda.