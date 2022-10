Verstappen "incredibly proud" of record 14th win

Not that he's one for statistics, but nonetheless Max Verstappen is "incredibly proud" to have broken the record for most wins in a season.

Sunday's Mexico City was the world champion's 14th victory of the year, eclipsing the 13 won by Michael Schumacher in 2004 - albeit from 18 races - and Sebastian Vettel in 2013 (from 19).

"I never thought I would be able to win 14 races in a year," said the Dutchman, who has made no secret of his lack of interest in records. "But of course, incredibly proud."

"We have a sprint race in Brazil so hopefully we can score a few more," he smiled. "But I mean it's not about that. At the end of the day it's about trying to win a championship, and it doesn't matter by how many points you do it. But it does show we are having an incredible year!"

Referring to that 14th win, he said: "Yeah, another great race, I think. We knew that that first stint was going to be the crucial one for us to keep that soft tyre alive long enough, which seemed to work. I did struggle a bit towards the end, but luckily the gap was big enough to extend a few laps and once we put on the medium tyres, everything was working quite well.

"Quite early on, we figured that we could make it to the end," he continued. "Another great race but also, it's just an incredible season for us as a team."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Mexico City here.