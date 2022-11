Sao Paulo GP: Preview - Alpine

Esteban Ocon looks ahead to Brazil after leaving Mexico with his fourteenth points finish of the season. Having already surpassed his points tally from last year, Esteban is focused on the final push of the season and helping the team secure fourth position in the Constructors' Championship.

How do you reflect on the performance in Mexico?

Esteban Ocon: "We spoke extensively about the difficult conditions Mexico City presents and this translated into a challenging race for us. Our pace was good, but we were of course disappointed not to end with double-points following Fernando's unfortunate retirement. We also know we could've perhaps bagged more points if it weren't for the cooling issues I suffered and a subsequent loss in lap-time. All in all, despite some reliability issues we are still fourth in the Constructors' Championship and we will push hard to try and extend this lead over McLaren this weekend in Brazil."

Interlagos is a classic track that usually delivers great racing. What are your thoughts on it?

EO: "I love coming to Brazil and it is true that the iconic Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace has created some great races over the years. I know this is always a special one for many drivers and it is usually an exciting weekend where the passionate and knowledgeable racing fans bring a sort of carnival-like atmosphere to the track. The layout in Sao Paulo is a short one with some challenging corners and some quite important changes in elevation, including the final run to the start, finish straight. It presents a good challenge for everyone with some very technical sections requiring a well-balanced car and a high level of skill from the drivers. I look forward to getting back out there!"

How do you approach the final Sprint Qualifying format event of the year?

EO: "In terms of preparations, I approach it the same way I would any other Grand Prix weekend. But of course, this format forces all teams to be at their best right from the beginning rather than building up to Saturday afternoon for instance, and I like that. There are more points up for grabs and it's usually a good show for the fans. It's the last big push of the season with Abu Dhabi the following week and I know everyone on the race team and in both factories are giving it 110% to finish on a high."

Fernando Alonso looks ahead to the penultimate round of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Championship in Brazil. After an unfortunate end to his Mexico City Grand Prix, Fernando looks to bounce back with a strong points return in Brazil.

It was an unfortunate end to your Mexico City Grand Prix. On the whole, how do you reflect on the weekend?

Fernando Alonso: "Looking back over the weekend, it was quite a smooth Saturday for us in Qualifying and another Q3 appearance. In the race we were quite comfortable and managing the car and tyres. We were more than 10 seconds ahead of those behind us before we suffered the engine problem. We tried to keep going and the team attempted to solve the issue, but it wasn't possible and it's why we lost so much time and performance before eventually stopping. Before the issue, I would say it was one of my better races of the season where I felt very competitive. It's another set of points we have lost this season in the standings, but we'll pick ourselves up and keep pushing until the end."

Brazil up next. Are you excited to return to Interlagos?

FA: "There is always an element of the unknown heading to Brazil. It tends to throw up some interesting races and results. The weather is difficult to predict and we've seen some absolute classic races in the past because of this unpredictability. We will probably see some mixed weather conditions in either qualifying, the Sprint or the race. Thanks to the Sprint format we have two attempts in which to score points and extend our lead to McLaren heading into the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi."

Two races to go, what's the target for the final double header?

FA: "To score maximum points. It's been the target every single race weekend and it's no different there in Brazil. We thought the fight for fourth position in the constructors' would go to the very end in Abu Dhabi and it looks as though this will be the case. We know when we have a clean weekend without any issues then we have a fast car that is more than capable of scoring points. We'll keep pushing until the very end!"

2022 Sao Paolo Grand Prix Factfile

• It'll be the 19th appearance for Fernando Alonso at Interlagos ; this means he will equal Rubens Barrichello for the most starts at the circuit

• Fernando's two world championships in 2005 and 2006 saw him crowned both years at the Brazilian Grand Prix - with two races to spare in 2005, and at the season finale in 2006.

• Esteban Ocon has already scored more points than he did last season (82 in 2022 vs 74 in 2021)

• BWT Alpine F1 Team is two points away from equalling its points total in 2021

• Fernando's best finish is second position - recorded three times (in 2006, 2008 & 2012)

• Fernando also has recorded eight podium finishes at the circuit. Michael Schumacher holds the most with ten top three finishes in Brazil

• Esteban's best finish is eighth position achieved at last year's Grand Prix

• Sao Paulo is 800m above sea level - a dramatic reduction from Mexico

• Twenty-year-old Alpine Academy driver Caio Collet is from Sao Paulo and he recorded two wins in the FIA Formula 3 Championship this season

• Renault-powered cars have had 10 wins, 32 podiums, 13 poles, and 485 points

• 153 starts for Renault/Alpine-powered cars in Brazil