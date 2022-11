Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: We had a solid day preparing for the key sessions tomorrow and on Sunday. As always here, the track conditions change significantly between FP1 and FP2, but we dealt with this reasonably well. There is a bit more work to do to improve the tyre conditions in the cooler conditions, but we will work on this tonight and will be in a good position by qualifying.

Despite a spin when braking on the kerbs, Logan completed another good Free Practice session and showed some strong pace on both compounds. He will drive the FW44 again on Tuesday as part of the post-season test day.

Nicholas had a good FP2 and was quickly up to speed despite missing FP1. Alex was strong in both sessions and was able to complete some useful setup work, which we will analyse in detail tonight.

FP3 will be another tricky session due to the high track temperature but we'll still be able to use that session to finalise our preparation for qualifying and the race.

Alex Albon: I feel like we have a competitive car this weekend compared to the last few races. The car is responding well to these kinds of track temperatures, and we always seem to do better in the dark than in the day. The long runs are not looking bad either, so overall a pretty decent Friday.

Nicholas Latifi: Back on track for FP2 which was a fairly standard session after sitting out of FP1. The grip felt higher than expected but there's still some time to find from my side. Hopefully we can make a good step forward tomorrow as I get more up to speed and dialled in.

Logan Sargeant: I'm really happy to complete my fourth and final Free Practice session with Williams this season. I feel a lot more comfortable and confident in the car since my very first lap in Austin. A massive thanks to everyone in the team for the support they've given me. I look forward to being back behind the wheel of the FW44 for the Young Driver Test in a few days. My full focus is on finishing the final Sprint and Feature races of my F2 season on a high note.