Wolff keen to recruit Schumacher

Toto Wolff admits to being keen to having Mick Schumacher in the Mercedes family, as the youngster's future with Ferrari remains in doubt.

This weekend sees Sebastian Vettel hand up his helmet as he walks away from F1, however the German will be saddened to see countryman Mick Schumacher follow him.

With Haas having recruited Nico Hulkenberg as Kevin Magnussen's teammate for 2023, Schumacher's only hope for next seat is a reserve/development role.

A protege of the Ferrari Driver Academy, the Italian company is unsure whether or not to retain its ties with the youngster and as a result Mercedes is keeping a watching eye.

"Mick is someone that has always been close to our heart," admits Toto Wolff, "because of Michael or the whole Schumacher family.

"Ralf was in a DTM for a long time for us, he won races Mercedes in GTs, and he's an intelligent, well-mannered young man. He's been very successful in junior formulas.

"We believe that we can look after him if the situation were to happen and with someone that just fits the team, but we haven't really put pen to paper," he admits, "we haven't really come anywhere close to any terms.

"I'm seeing it that openly because I think he just fits and now we need to make it happen, if he wants to, if Sabine (Kehm, Mick's manager) wants to and then we see we see where that goes to."

Asked if Ferrari wishes to keep Schumacher as part of its programme, Mattia Binotto appeared undecided.

"Mick, first, is a great driver," he said. "I think he has always progressed through his career and I think he has as well progressed during the current season. If you look back how he started, where he is ending, I think he has shown that he's capable of progressing.

"We, as Ferrari and Ferrari Driver Academy, believe he is a great driver now," he added. "After Haas has somehow decided for a different choice for the next season we will need to sit down with Mick, trying to decide what's the best for the future. I think the decision is really what would be best for him.

"We do not have any seat to offer him right now," he admitted, "and I think what's most important when you're so young in your career is to make sure that you get the best opportunity for you, you get it so we'll be fully open to different choices but something that obviously now we need to sit down with him and to conclude."