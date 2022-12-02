F1 confirms no Chinese Grand Prix in 2023

F1 has confirmed that due to "ongoing difficulties" the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place.

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," said F1 in a brief statement today.

"Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

The euphemistically termed "ongoing difficulties" refer to the ongoing civil unrest which has spread to numerous cities as a result of enforced lockdown as the authorities continue a zero-Covid policy that has already been in force for nearly three years.

While surprisingly slow to pick up on the unrest, and the hardline reaction to it, various governments around the world are now beginning to condemn the way the situation is being handled, with some now openly criticising the president, Xi Jinping.

While the sport has conveniently managed to ignore the flouting of human rights in some countries it would appear that China is currently a step too far.