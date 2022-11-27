Qatar among 2023 Sprint events

Though not officially confirmed it is understood that Qatar will be confirmed as one of the six Sprint events planned for 2023.

Official confirmation will likely follow next week's meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Bologna where further details of a restructuring of the Sprint format will be announced.

Among the ideas up for consideration are an additional qualifying session, one - as now - deciding the grid order for the Sprint and a second to decide the grid order for the Grand Prix.

Two entirely separate qualifying sessions would allow the Sprint to become distanced from the main event at a time the sport's powers that be are considering a separate championship for the Sprints.

This year has seen three Sprints and while some, including Max Verstappen, remain unconvinced, an entertaining event at Interlagos changed the opinion of many.

Consequently, while many believe that the Sprints are too processional as drivers are unwilling to take risks which could impact the main event, there has also been criticism of some of the tracks where the events have taken place.

Consequently, with the need to focus on tracks where overtaking is relatively easy, unlike Imola, it is understood that the forthcoming meeting of the WMSC will confirm Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Austin and Qatar as hosts of next season's Sprints.

Though there remains a question mark over whether Qatar will get a Sprint or not, at a time football is under intense criticism as the World Cup takes place in Qatar, it should not be forgotten that ever virtue signalling F1 got there first.

Having hosted the maiden event last year, which was originally meant to be a 'replacement' for the cancelled Australian Grand Prix, it was only because of the World Cup that the second Qatar race was delayed until 2023.

In the meantime, F1 agreed a 10-year deal with Qatari officials which kicks off with next year's race.