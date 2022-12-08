Site logo

Steiner: Ferrari's 2023 engine "will be the bomb"

08/12/2022

Heading into the winter break, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner reveals that Ferrari is confident that its 2023 power unit will be 'up there' from the outset.

The Italian was accompanying Kevin Magnussen in Faenza where the Dane was presented with the Lorenzo Bandini Trophy.

Speaking to reporters at the ceremony, Steiner talked of a recent meeting with Ferrari's out-going boss, Mattia Binotto.

"On Thursday I met Mattia and he told me that next season's engine will be the bomb," said Steiner. "In Emilia Romagna, there is a lot of support for Ferrari. And if it is competitive, it will be positive for us too."

Though the team took a step forward this season, it came nowhere reaching the heights of 2018 when it finished fifth. However, with a new title sponsor which gives the team the wherewithal to actually target the budget cap, a revised line-up that sees two highly experienced, proven drivers and Ferrari's engine, Steiner is confident.

"We've had two difficult years with the pandemic," he admitted. "The championship that just ended went well, but it could also have gone better.

"We consider it a year of growth. Magnussen gave us a pole position that wasn't in the plans and in 2023 we want to grow further.

"The goal is to make another step forward in the standings, to always fight for points and one day get on the podium".

Speaking not far away from AlphaTauri's Faenza HQ, his team having beaten the Red Bull-owned outfit to eighth in the standing, he said: "You'll see next year we will have a single-seater that will represent a step forward. We hope to beat AlphaTauri again."

Picture Credit: Haas/Twitter

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Endre, 07/12/2022 8:16

"So it will blow up in every race? "

Rating: Positive (4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Batman, 07/12/2022 0:45

""next season's engine will be the bomb" sounds to me just an encoded message meaning they will hire a sexbomb to turn some heads in the RB pit wall."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by @R1Racing71, 06/12/2022 13:22

"Well let's hope it is "The" Bomb and it is entirely legal.
As a team, Ferrari are way, way, way behind Red Bull and Mercedes it's almost embarrassing.
The only way they can possibly win another championship is building a car that's at least 7 tenths quicker than the RB and even then I'd expect that lead to diminish come mid season."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Max Noble, 06/12/2022 9:25

"You sure he said “the”, and not “a”? Could have been lost in translation… ;-)
"

Rating: Positive (6)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

