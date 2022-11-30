Ferrari drivers react to Binotto's 'departure'

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have paid tribute to Mattia Binotto who is leaving Ferrari after 28 years.

Following weeks/months of speculation, on Tuesday Ferrari confirmed that Binotto has effectively fallen on his sword and resigned after a season which - for a while - saw the Maranello outfit as the only genuine threat to Red Bull.

However, while the package was good, certainly in the early stages of the season, reliability, poor strategic calls and 'incidents' saw the Italian team lose ground to Red Bull and almost overhauled by Mercedes.

"Thank you for everything, Mattia," wrote Leclerc on Instagram. "We spent four very intense years together, of great satisfaction and also, inevitably, of moments that challenged us.

"My esteem and respect for you never waned," he added, "and we always worked with all the dedication to achieve the same goals. Best of luck with everything."

"Grazie Mattia," wrote Sainz on Twitter. "It's been a pleasure to work alongside you to push the team and ourselves forward through thick and thin.

"Thanks for the great memories and moments we shared in and out of a racing track and all the best in your future endeavours!"

"There aren't many really important people in everyone's life," tweeted reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi. "We are not always aware of it and know how to seize the right moments to say thank you to them. Mattia you have always been a reference, and I will always be grateful to you."

Ferrari has yet to announce who will be appointed team principal with a decision expected in the new year.