FIA confirms 2023 session times

The FIA has confirmed the start times for practice sessions, qualifying, Sprints and Grands Prix for the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

As previously reported there are six Sprints, to be h3eld in Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, Austin and Brazil.

While there are no significant changes to the weekend format, most sessions, particularly those on Friday and Saturday mornings, get underway on the half hour.

The season gets underway with an evening race in Bahrain, with the subsequent Saudi Arabian event enjoying a 20:00 start.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix gets underway on Thursday with the Grand Prix taking place on Saturday evening at 22:00.

Event FP1

Local FP2/Qual

Local FP3/FP2

Local Qual/Sprint

Local Qual

GMT Race

Local Race

GMT Bahrain 14:30 18:00 14:30 18:00 15:00 18:00 15:00 Saudi 16:30 20:00 16:30 20:00 17:00 20:00 17:00 Australia* 12:30 16:00 12:30 16:00 05:00 15:00 05:00 Azerbaijan 13:30 17:00 13:30 17:30 13:30 15:00 11:00 Miami 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 20:00 15:30 19:30 E R 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00 Monaco 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00 Spain 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00 Canada 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 20:00 14:00 18:00 Austria 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:30 14:30 15:00 13:00 Britain 12:30 16:00 11:30 15:00 14:00 15:00 14:00 Hungary 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00 Belgium 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:30 14:30 15:00 13:00 Netherlands 12:30 16:00 11:30 15:00 13:00 15:00 13:00 Italy 13:30 17:00 12:30 16:00 14:00 15:00 13:00 Singapore 17:30 21:00 17:30 21:00 13:00 20:00 12:00 Japan 11:30 15:00 11:30 15:00 06:00 14:00 05:00 Qatar 13:30 17:00 13:30 17:30 14:30 17:00 14:00 US 12:30 16:00 13:00 17:00 22:00 14:00 19:00 Mexico** 12:30 16:00 11:30 15:00 20:00 14:00 20:00 Brazil 11:30 15:00 11:30 15:30 18:30 14:00 17:00 Las Vegas*** 18:30 22:00 18:30 22:00 06:00 22:00 06:00 Abu Dhabi 13:30 17:00 14:30 18:00 14:00 17:00 13:00

* Daylight Saving time ends in Australia on Saturday night/Sunday morning

** Daylight Saving time ends in UK/Europe AND Mexico on Saturday night/Sunday morning

*** FP1 & FP2 will take place on Thursday, FP3 & Qualifying on Friday and the Race on Saturday