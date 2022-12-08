Site logo

F1 confirms Sprint venues for 2023

NEWS STORY
08/12/2022

F1 has officially confirmed the six venues that will host Sprint events in 2023.

According to F1 the selection of the events came following research to calculate the most suitable tracks for the format including overtaking opportunities, close racing and high-speed sections.

This will ensure competitive on-track action for fans across all three days of the race weekend at the selected Grands Prix.

As previously reported, the Sprints will be held at Azerbaijan, Austrian, Belgian, Brazilian, Austin and Qatar events.

According to today's release: "The Sprint format has been successful in engaging fans and increasing audience sizes. We have seen the event generating significantly higher viewership than equivalent events where qualifying replaced the usual practice sessions on a Friday. Audience was 7.8m (+39% vs Austrian GP 2021 Qualifying) across the 23 markets and performed +8% vs qualifying average of 2022."

"We have seen a hugely positive reaction to the F1 Sprint events during the first two years of its running," said Stefano Domenicali, "and we can't wait to bring even more action to fans with six events next year, including our first US F1 Sprint in Austin.

"The introduction of the F1 Sprint has created a race weekend that includes three days of competitive racing action and brings more entertainment to fans of the sport as well as additional value for key stakeholders including teams, broadcasters, partners, and host venues."

"Following strong collaboration between the FIA and FOM, and the approval of the World Motor Sport Council, we are pleased to reveal the six events for Sprints for the 2023 season," added Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "We look forward to this exciting addition to the calendar."

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Anthony, 12 hours ago

"Three of my top 5 races are Austria, Belgium and Brazil. Now all are going to be spoilt by having sprint races…."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Chester, 14 hours ago

"@rambler agree.
@forza minardi. Totally agree. We are held hostage by the Sprint race if we care at all about the Sunday race.
Since I live in Austin, I will have to see what the Sunday race will be like on Friday, thus stealing a fair amount of the joy. I am pissed.
@elsiebc. They picked Austin because they can increase Friday attendance (Austin holds the record for weekend attendance). These jokers are going to kill the golden goose."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by KKK, 23 hours ago

"@kenji I prefer by far FP3 all because its part of the core of F1 and the sprint races just add to breaking down of engines and gearboxes which in turn will add grid penalties. Why change something that works perfectly just for the sake of the viewing figures ? "

Rating: Positive (5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by elsiebc, 08/12/2022 4:10

"@kenji I'll go one step further... let's get rid of FP2 and have another Sprint. They've already shown that after one free practice they can quali and race so why not have FP and Quali on Friday and Sprints 1 and 2 on Saturday. Then on Sunday they can still have a race and just call it the Prix because by then it will be so watered down there will be nothing grand about it."

Rating: Negative (-3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by kenji, 08/12/2022 0:04

"@ KKK...seeing as I appear to be the lone, solitary supporter of the Sprints on this site could you possibly answer for me one simple question....faced with a choice of FP3 or a 'sprint' what is it about the former that you prefer? "

Rating: Negative (-4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by KKK, 07/12/2022 21:35

"I've just had a fabulous idea! Why nit have a sprint race at every GP weekend, then shorten Sundays race so, hey presto, we have 2 races!"

Rating: Negative (-3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by KKK, 07/12/2022 17:56

"I said it before and I will say it again.
A total waste of time and money and it hasnt "spiced up" the show at all.
Get rid of them , please, there is no need to have them"

Rating: Positive (8)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by elsiebc, 07/12/2022 15:49

"Why are "overtaking opportunities, close racing and high-speed sections" important for the Sprints? I guess they use different metrics to decide where and where not to hold a Grand Prix... like money."

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by Forza Minardi, 07/12/2022 13:38

"They deliberately miss the point. The audience is up for sprints over practice because it has a direct bearing on the Grand Prix on Sunday. I can’t stand the sprint format but I watch it because of how it impacts the weekend as a whole - not because I enjoy it. "

Rating: Positive (4)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by rambler, 07/12/2022 13:02

"Lies, dam lies and statistics;) Have to say I haven't met anyone who likes the sprint. What part did the covid lock downs play in these results? Hardly like with like is it? "

Rating: Positive (8)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

