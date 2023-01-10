Williams recruits Argentine F3 star

Williams Racing has recruited Franco Colapinto to its Driver Academy, as it is confirmed that he will compete in the 2023 Formula 3 Championship with MP Motorsport.

Colapinto joins the Williams Racing Driver Academy following an impressive rookie season in F3 with Van Amersfoort Racing. The 19-year-old Argentinian driver claimed pole position in his debut qualifying session in Bahrain. This was followed by his maiden victory at the next round in Imola during the Sprint Race.

His strong run of results also saw him on the podium in Austria, Hungary, Netherlands and wrapped up the season with a win in the Monza Sprint. Overall, he scored two wins and five podiums to achieve 76 points and finish 9th in the driver standings.

Colapinto has an impressive wealth of experience since starting karting at age nine with over 100 race starts including the 24 Hours of Spa and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. His most notable achievements include 2021 Asian Le Mans Series Rookie of the Year, 2019 Spanish Formula 4 Champion and Argentinian Senior and Junior OK Champion in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

As part of the Williams academy he will be immersed with the team both trackside and at the factory in Grove. He'll work closely with various departments across Williams to hone his skills both on and off the track while conducting simulator work to provide useful feedback for car development.

"It's a real honour to join Williams Racing Team as an Academy Driver," he said. "They are one of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history and I am looking forward to following in the footsteps of my fellow countryman Carlos Reutemann. It's an incredible opportunity for which I am forever grateful. Thanks to everyone at Williams for putting their trust in me.

"I am also excited to announce that I will be back with MP Motorsport for the 2023 F3 season. I really enjoyed my time with the team in Eurocup and FRECA and we achieved some great results together. The goal is to reach even higher this time. My first year in FIA F3 was all about learning and I will use all the knowledge I've gathered to aim for the title next year. I am grateful to everyone who made this possible. Bullet Sports Management, YPF, ROFGO Racing, and of course, my beloved country Argentina. Thank you for all the support. I can't wait to get the season started."

"We're delighted to welcome Franco to the Williams Racing Driver Academy," added Sven Smeets, Sporting Director, Williams Racing. "His career achievements since starting karting highlight Franco's natural ability behind the wheel and what he's capable of in the years to come.

"He had a standout rookie season in Formula 3 with several strong performances that led to podiums and wins. We look forward to working closely with Franco to support and nurture his development as a driver."