Williams reveals its 2023... livery

Williams has revealed the livery that its 2023 contender, The FW45 will sport, as it also confirms four new sponsors including Gulf Oil.

The livery is an evolution of the FW44, retaining the brand visual cues which features a contrasting diamond shape and flashes of red and blue, embodying the new era of Williams Racing. This year's design features a colour finish change to matte, providing a stronger on track visual.

The FW45, which will be rolled out on 13th February, is an evolution of the FW44. The floor edges have been raised to satisfy the updated 2023 technical regulations and the team has taken the opportunity to heavily evolve the sidepod concept, which has been made possible by optimising the power unit cooling layout.

There are also modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces.

As a result, the FW45 is more aerodynamically efficient than the FW44, with more overall downforce and improved handling characteristics.

Gulf Oil International's partnership with Williams is a significant signing as the team continues its transformative journey and demonstrates the new era of commercial strength at the team since its acquisition by Dorilton Capital.

A further major partnership is confirmed from this season with Stephens as Official Investment Banking Partner, an independent financial services firm founded in the United States in 1933, with key offices in the US, London and Frankfurt. Williams and Stephens will partner in a strategic marketing alliance as Stephens' increases its footprint in Europe.

Michelob ULTRA, the fastest growing beer brand in the United States, joins the team in a multi-year partnership which unites two iconic brands with a long history of excellence and recognition. As a part of the Anheuser-Busch portfolio, Michelob ULTRA reunites the leading brewer with Williams and Formula 1 for the first time since 2006. Through this partnership, Michelob ULTRA and Williams will bring premium experiences for fans to enjoy at the Grand Prix throughout North America, reminding fans "it's only worth it if you enjoy it".

Williams and PureStream have partnered to lead an exchange of best practices between leading electronic trading teams and the F1 team. Both electronic trading and motorsport rely on many functionally-organised teams working together with new technology, balancing precision measurements and subjective strategies to win under hyper-competitive and split-second conditions. PureStream will co-host thought leadership events at select F1 races throughout 2023 to enable the exchange of ideas between Williams and leading electronic trading teams.

For 2023, Williams has an exciting driver line-up, with Alex Albon beginning his second year with the team, after an impressive season in 2022, scoring points in multiple races. American driver Logan Sargeant joins as Alex's team-mate, after climbing the ranks from the Williams Racing Driver Academy. The 22-year-old will make his F1 debut at the upcoming Bahrain Grand Prix.

The FW45 will hit the track at Silverstone on 13th February, with both drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, undertaking driving duties.

Williams Racing Brand Ambassador and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button will also be in attendance to see this year's car complete its first laps.

As Williams continues its transformative new chapter, it welcomes James Vowles as Team Principal. James joins on 20th February from Mercedes F1 Team, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic capabilities that will lead the team and help push Williams both on and off-track.

"As Williams continues its transformation, we're proud to unveil this year's livery," said Matthew Savage, Chairman of the Board, Williams Racing. "We are excited about this year's car, and I cannot thank the entire team at Grove enough for their hard work to get ready for the season. I am delighted to welcome both new and existing partners to our journey. With our new Team Principal James Vowles joining us later this month, as well as our exciting driver line up of Alex and Logan, Williams will be giving its all in 2023."

"I'm really excited to be starting back for another year with the team," added Alex Albon. "The car looks great and will hit the track at Silverstone. The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do. We also welcome new partners to the team this year, so it's great to have them onboard."

"I'm really excited for the season to get started after what, for me, feels like a long winter!" said Logan Sargeant. "I'm super motivated and we've put a lot of hard work in. The car is looking amazing and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off season, so I'm looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain."

