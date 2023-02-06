Verstappen signs deal with EA Sports

Max Verstappen has agreed a deal with EA Sports that will see the world champion driver collaborate with the brand to create content across its portfolio, whose subsidiary Codemasters produces the official F1 video game.

The deal also includes sponsorship of Verstappen for the 2023 season, with EA Sports branding featuring on the chin of his race helmet.

"Max is a tenacious competitor and true champion who shares a deep love of games and play," said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of Brand for EA Sports & Racing. "As he races into Formula 1 history, we are excited to collaborate with him as one of the best athletes in the world to bring more fans together through our EA Sports experiences."

"Whether it's playing games with my friends or staying competitive when away from the track, EA Sports has always been a big part of my life," said Verstappen.

"EA Sports is an icon for many millions of fans, and I'm proud to represent them for the 2023 season."