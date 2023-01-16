Coulthard advises Perez to raise his game

With Daniel Ricciardo waiting in the wings, David Coulthard advises Sergio Perez to 'update his software'.

Despite having the same equipment as his illustrious teammate, the Mexican driver was only able to score 2 victories last season, compared to Max Verstappen's 15.

Furthermore, Perez was unable to hold off Charles Leclerc in the battle for runner-up, leaving the Austrian team yet to score a world championship 1-2.

Other than the relative disappointment of his on-track performances, by season end it was clear that all was not well between Perez and Verstappen, the Dutchman clearly rankled by the incident involving the Mexican during qualifying in Monaco which denied the world champion pole.

In Brazil, Verstappen's resentment at the incident rose to the surface, despite having wrapped up the title he refused to yield to his teammate as they battled for position, referring to "something that happened in the past".

David Coulthard, who spent four seasons with Red Bull and remains closely associated with the Austrian team, has warned Perez that with Daniel Ricciardo signed as reserve driver he must raise his game.

"For Checo to look at how many victories Max had and how many he had, it's not like he is just having to polish a few corners," said the Scot, according to BBC Sports. "This is a major rewrite, a software update.

"If you use the same ingredients in the cake you will get the the same cake," he continued. "You need to change it if you want something different.

"He has access to the data of the world champion, he can see where he's quicker, where he's slower. Checo will be quicker in some areas. It's just Max is putting it all together more often than not.

"All the knowledge is there for Checo to lift his performance. If he does then the world championship is there for him to put his hand on. If he doesn't, then he will be another driver, like myself, that won a few grands prix.

"Having been in a similar situation to Sergio where I was up against Mika (Hakkinen) and Kimi (Raikkonen), you just have to leave no stone unturned," said the Scot. "You do physical training but the only way he can improve his qualifying speed is in the car or in the simulator.

"In nine years at McLaren, I did every test and never missed a race, even when I felt terrible, even when I felt like I was going to be sick after testing, because I knew the minute I let the test driver get in the car it became an opportunity to show how good he was. If I don't let him get in the car he can talk all day long. You have to defend your territory."

Turning his attention to Ricciardo, who left Red Bull aware that (then teammate) Verstappen was the 'chosen son', Coulthard said: "Daniel just didn't look like the Daniel of old so this is about him trying to rebuild.

"He has a great legacy with Red Bull and he left to go off and try and make it big elsewhere," he continued, referring to the Australian's decision to chase the big bucks at Renault and McLaren, "that didn't work so he has come back to the family.

"If he can get his mind back to what is was when he was having success, then Daniel has to have an opportunity to come back. If this opportunity doesn't manifest itself then that's probably his grand prix career wrapped up."