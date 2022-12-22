Marko tight-lipped on engine plans

Looking ahead to 2026, Helmut Marko admits that no decision has been taken on Red Bull's engine supply, as Honda ponders remaining in F1.

One of the true conundrums in F1's recent history is that of Honda and what exactly the Japanese manufacturer is doing.

Of course, there was the golden era with McLaren. Then came the whole British American Racing, MyEarthDream fiasco which ultimately saw the Japanese team buy the Brackley outfit only to withdraw from the sport just as things came good, allowing Ross Brawn's eponymous team to win the titles at the first attempt with a project essentially bought and paid for by Honda.

Then came the disastrous partnership with McLaren - a shambles that both parties still struggle to come to terms with - followed by the switch to Toro Rosso and subsequently its sister team, Red Bull.

Then, in yet another unbelievable twist, just as Max Verstappen appeared to be heading towards the title, Honda pulled the plug yet again, leaving Red Bull to set up its own power train division, recruiting top-class engineers from its rivals especially Mercedes, only for the Japanese manufacturer to have a change of heart and opt to continue partnering the Austrian team until 2025.

At which point it may yet remain in F1 depending on the new engine formula, the Japanese manufacturer having registered its interest in supplying engines from 2026 with the FIA.

Like the rest of us, Helmut Marko, and presumably many at Honda itself, doesn't have a clue what is going on, amidst claims that Honda might continue merely as an engine supplier or 'do an Audi' and buy into an existing team.

"It's a tense situation that has a history," he tells Auto Motor und Sport. "When Honda announced its withdrawal two years ago, we would have had nothing at all in the first phase. Honda didn't even want to supply the existing engine.

"We were able to gradually transform that into a cooperation as we see it today," he adds. "At the same time, to safeguard the future, we set up our own engine plant."

Ahead of the new formula in 2026, and with Honda having agreed to 'stay put' until them, Red Bull Powertrains has been working with the Japanese giant.

"When it came to deciding who would do what from 2026, things got difficult," Marko admits. "It was planned that Honda would only do the electrical part, but we didn't come to a common denominator. But let's see. A decision will be made soon."

In terms of Honda buying into an existing team, the Austrian rules out AlphaTauri.

"When Honda comes back, they need a top team," he admits. "That can't be AlphaTauri, especially if there are no longer any synergies with us if we have a different engine.

"When I ask around, every engine manufacturer, from Audi to Renault, wants a second team. There's not much left for Honda."

While Mercedes has dominated the hybrid era, winning 114 (63%) of the 181 races since its introduction, this saw the German manufacturer claim just one win, while Honda claimed 17, bringing its (hybrid) total to 33. A far cry from the nightmare of 2015.