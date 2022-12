Honda signs up for 2026 engine rules

Honda has registered its desire to provide F1 engines from 2026 but could yet opt to withdraw.

In the aftermath of its disastrous return to the sport with McLaren, the Japanese manufacturer partnered with Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and subsequently Red Bull, going on to enjoy championship winning success with the Austrian team.

In late 2020 however it revealed its intention to leave F1 at the end of 2021, a move the saw Red Bull set up its own powertrains division, only for Honda to then commit to continue giving technical support until the end of 2025.

Since then, following confirmation of Audi's entry, and a possible return for Porsche, Honda has hinted that it might yet remain in the sport, and consequently, with the deadline for registration being November, has signed up.

"As HRC, we have registered as a PU manufacturer after 2026," revealed Honda Racing's CEO, Koji Watanabe at the manufacturer's 2023 Motor Sports Activity presentation.

"The F1 regulations from 2026 onwards are moving in the direction of carbon neutrality," he explained. "In addition, the fact that electrification is also being promoted, and the carbon neutrality and electrification that Honda Motor Co is promoting, is the same. The targets match.

"As a racing company, we have registered as a manufacturer in order to advance research on racing. There is also the fact that November 15 was the deadline. We have registered as a manufacturer in order to continue this research."

However, Honda has merely registered its interest and is not officially committed to supplying power units, the desire to sign up no doubt being the fact that as a potential manufacturer it would be able to take part in discussions as the 2026 formula is finalised.

Speaking earlier this year, Watanabe was keen to make clear that Honda had never fully ruled out a return to F1.

"There are several factors we need to watch," he told Motorsport.com. "But once we decided to conclude the F1 because of mass production (of road cars) and carbon neutrality, first we need to concentrate on this side. Then, once we can realise that we can achieve this, we can consider F1."