New York launch for Red Bull

Like 'sister' team AlphaTauri, Red Bull will reveal its 2023 contender in New York.

However, while AlphaTauri pulls the wraps off on 11 February, Red Bull will unveil its car a week earlier on 3 February.

"New kit, new car, New York," declared the world champions on Twitter.

"The 3rd February is set to be our biggest launch yet, in the city that never sleeps, New York," the Austrian outfit subsequently added on its website.

"Not only is this going to be the first Formula One season launch to take place in the US, we're also planning to make it the greatest in F1 history."

The New York launch is interesting and ironic. Ironic in the sense that over the years there have been multiple attempts, not least under Bernie Ecclestone's old management, to hold a race in New York but without success.

The fact that two teams (at least) are unveiling their cars in the US reflects the sport's growing success there, this being the year the country hosts no less than three rounds of the world champions.

Indeed, the fact that the reigning world champions are revealing all in the "city that never sleeps", and where, no doubt, the various team members will be courted by the media and celebrities speaks volumes, especially if Red Bull is true to its word and makes the launch special.

For far too long F1 launches have been insipid, lacklustre affairs, at a time teams and the sport's powers that be should be aiming to have fans salivating at the prospect of the new season.

The budget cap doesn't apply to promotional work therefore the sport should be using the launches to put on a show, as opposed to releasing a few images and quotes along with a video of a darkened, wholly anonymous car to a pulsating sound track... or even worse, the half-hearted reveal in the pitlane as testing gets underway. Yes, we mean you Haas.

2023 will be a telling year for Red Bull. While many are expecting the world champions to pick up where they left off, others feel Mercedes will be more of a challenge, as might Ferrari.