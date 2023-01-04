A new look for Haas

New title sponsor sees Haas gets its third new logo in as many seasons.

For 2021, the American team revealed a brand new logo featuring title sponsor Uralkali, the potash giant owned by Dmitry Mazepin.

Unfortunately, the events of 24 February 2022 saw Haas part ways with its sponsor, and driver Nikita Mazepin, thereby causing a change of logo.

However, with a new title sponsor in the shape of MoneyGram, the team has a new logo and a new name.

Today MoneyGram Haas F1 Team - for it is they - unveiled its new logo as the start of the 2023 season moves ever closer – the opening race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday 5th March.

"We're delighted we've hit January and will now officially be known as MoneyGram Haas F1 Team," stated Guenther Steiner. "When we announced MoneyGram's title partnership with us back in October at the United States Grand Prix, this was the date we looked forward to as it's a new year and a new name for us, complete with a new logo to launch. We have an exciting few weeks ahead with the livery reveal and then the launch of this year's car, the VF-23, coming soon.

"After that we're into pre-season testing then the season begins in earnest in Bahrain. Everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is raring to go alongside our new driver line-up of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg. I know MoneyGram's partnership and activation around the team will appeal to their existing customer base while offering truly global opportunities to reach out to new customers through the Formula 1 season. We can't wait to get started. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – it has a good ring to it!"

Kevin Magnussen, who finished 13th last season is joined by German veteran Nico Hulkenberg as the American outfit seeks to build on the momentum of 2022 in which it ended the year eighth in the standings.