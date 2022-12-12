Magnussen to partner his father, Jan at Daytona

Kevin Magnussen is to partner his father, Jan at Daytona next month when the pair contest the Rolex 24 in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The pair will contest the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Ohio-based MDK Motorsports, former McLaren and Stewart driver Jan Magnussen having signed with the team for the 2023 Michelin Endurance Cup.

"I'm super excited about this!" said Kevin Magnussen. "The Rolex 24 is legendary, and I have had some fantastic moments there with Chip Ganassi Racing the past two years.

"Being able to do such a race together with my dad is amazing," he added. "Again, I cannot thank Mark Kvamme enough for setting this up."

Having been dropped by Haas at the end of 2020, Kevin signed up for the IMSA SportsCar Championship, driving the No. 01 Ganassi Racing DPi car alongside Dutch driver Renger van der Zande. Claiming victory in the Detroit Grand Prix he finished the season 7th.

Kevin also contested the Le Mans 24 Hours, alongside his father and Anders Fjordbach, taking their Oreca to 29th overall and 17th in the LMP2 class.

He also made a one-off appearance in IndyCar, replacing the injured Felix Rosenqvist at Road America, where he qualified his Arrow McLaren SP 21st but suffered mechanical issues during the race.

"First of all, I'm so happy that Kevin and I are doing the Rolex 24 together," said Jan Magnussen, who will share a Porsche 911 GT3 R with his son. "After the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year, we hoped there would come more opportunities to do these endurance races together. Thanks to MDK Motorsports and Mark Kvamme, we're now on the entry list for another fantastic event."

In preparation for next month's outing, this weekend the pair contested the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi along with Mark Kvamme, bringing their Ferrari 488 GT3 home seventh.