Chadwick heads to IndyCar

Andretti Autosport has signed three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick for the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season.

Chadwick will make her American racing series debut in the No.28 DHL Andretti Autosport Dallara and become the first female in 13 years to compete full-time in the INDY NXT Championship.

The move must be seen as somewhat embarrassing for F1 which, despite constantly talking about it, hasn't fielded a female racer in three decades, and is currently refusing to take Andretti's bid to enter the sport equally seriously.

DHL will serve as primary sponsor of Chadwick's entry, partnering with Andretti Autosport and the youngster to grow the company's long-standing partnership with the team, dating from 2010.

The British racing driver joined the all-female free-to-enter W Series in its inaugural season in 2019 and achieved two race victories and three podium finishes, which saw her win the championship.

She continued her positive trajectory, claiming the 2021 and 2022 title while continuing as a member of the Williams Driver Academy.

DHL and Andretti Autosport, a pioneer in driver development, see this new signing of the first confirmed female in the Indy championship as an important part of continuing to support the development of young talent, particularly in the male-dominated environment of racing.

"Andretti Autosport is proud to be supporting Jamie alongside DHL for the 2023 INDY NXT season," said Michael Andretti. "Jamie's successful career speaks for itself, but the INDY NXT series gives Jamie the opportunity to continue her development in a new type of racing. DHL is a long-standing team partner; we are happy to welcome them to the INDY NXT series and excited to welcome Jamie to the team. We've turned out five INDY NXT Champions over the years and look forward to continuing our role in developing new talent."

"DHL is excited to expand its sponsorship with Andretti and partner with Jamie Chadwick as she takes the next progressive step in her motorsports career," added Mike Parra, CEO, DHL Express, Americas. "As the World's No.1 Best Workplace for the second consecutive year, DHL is committed to creating opportunities for people of all backgrounds and to filling roles that challenge gender stereotypes. Jamie is a fantastic example of inclusion and women empowerment within motorsports, and we are confident that through this new partnership, we will further build upon our shared values and platform of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging."

"I'm hugely excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 INDY NXT season with DHL," said Chadwick. "My aim is always to challenge myself and continue my progression as a driver and this represents not only a big step up, but also a big step towards my goal of competing in the highest categories of single-seater racing. Andretti Autosport's standing in the sport is second to none and I hope to bring more success to such a prestigious team. I can't wait to get started."

Chadwick's first race will be on the streets of St Petersburg, Florida, for the season opener on March 3-5. She joins Andretti team-mates Hunter McElrea (No.27 Dallara) and Louis Foster (No.26 Dallara), and becomes Andretti's second full-time female driver alongside Catie Munnings who competes for Andretti United Extreme E.