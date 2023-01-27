Former Alfa sponsor partners with AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri has announced a multi-year partnership with former Alfa Romeo title sponsor PKN ORLEN, one of the largest oil and gas companies in Central Europe.

Like Formula 1, ORLEN is a global brand, which is operating in around 100 countries, across six continents, therefore this partnership will provide the perfect marketing platform to continue to increase brand awareness and facilitate a range of activations internationally for the brand.

ORLEN's branding will feature on multiple prime locations on the soon to be released AT04, including the rear wing, as well as the driver apparel.

"ORLEN Group is Central Europe's most significant multi-utility concern, serving more than 100 million customers," said Daniel Obajtek, CEO of PKN ORLEN. "Global brand recognition is essential to achieve our strategic goals.

"Nearly half of the Group's revenues come from sales abroad. That is why we consistently focus on sport sponsorship, a cornerstone of our presence in the most prestigious racing series.

"With Formula 1's exposure, we reach hundreds of millions of fans worldwide and have built a consistent marketing strategy in Poland and abroad for years. We will continue to leverage the vast potential of the sport with our new cooperation with Scuderia AlphaTauri.”

"I'm pleased to be starting the 2023 season with such positive news for the team," added Franz Tost. "ORLEN are one of the leading oil and gas companies in Central Europe and this partnership will allow them to further increase their brand awareness, through the global platforms we offer as a team.

"I'm looking forward to seeing their logo featured on our new car at the launch in New York City next month and also how this partnership progresses over the coming years."