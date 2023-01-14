Mercedes has no plan to 'replace' Vowles

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff says there is no plan, indeed no need, to replace James Vowles, insisting that the Briton's departure for Williams has not left a gap.

While Vowles appointment as team principal at the Grove outfit was terrific news for its fans - and drivers, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant - the other question, apart from who Williams might have in mind for the role of technical director, is who might Mercedes appoint as chief strategist.

At a time Toto Wolff is forever mentioning "DNA" when it comes to Andretti's bid to enter F1, Vowles certainly has Mercedes Brackley HQ in his DNA having first worked there in 2001 with BAR and remained with Honda and then Brawn. Nonetheless, Wolff insists that there is no need to look elsewhere for a replacement as he is adamant he has all the people he needs, and Vowles departure will not create a gap or a weakness in the team.

"We've been very reliant on James' visibility," he said, "and we put an emphasis a few years ago on how that would continue if he one day would decide to do something else, whether within Mercedes or outside. James was very good in setting that up.

"We have an extremely talented team of strategists," he continued. "We have nine people, some very senior, that are not always on the front line, and some that have grown within the organisation. They have flown the airplane now alone in the last six months, and before that already very much just under James's supervision. So I feel very comfortable in the structure going forward. And it’s not that suddenly a big weakness has been created."

Asked how Lewis Hamilton had reacted to the news, Wolff revealed that he had briefed the seven-time champion earlier in the week, and that Vowles had also personally contacted the driver.

"I told him this week that this is going to happen, and he's absolutely fine," said thr Austrian. "Working with James has always been a great pleasure for him. The clever thinking on the Sunday mornings, that was good fun with James always.

"I think his (Hamilton's) first response was: ‘That's amazing for James'. I think this is maybe the important sentence."

"I called him last night," added Vowles, "and those are the same first words that came out of his mouth. He was not insulting me or telling me he's disappointed. It's quite the opposite.

"In fact, I'd probably say throughout Mercedes I've had the fortune that near enough everyone I've spoken to has been just incredibly happy."