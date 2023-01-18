Chadwick continues with Williams

Alongside her Indy NXT commitments this season, Jamie Chadwick will continue to be part of the Williams Driver Academy.

As part of the academy since 2019, the three-time W-Series champion will continue with a personalised simulator program to aid in her progression as a driver and provide valuable support to the team's race preparations.

Throughout 2023, Chadwick will be able to work alongside the team at Grove while she competes in the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Series with Andretti Autosport.

"To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing," sasid Chadwick. "I've had their support since 2019. Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula One dream alive is very important. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together."

"We're very excited to have Jamie continuing as a core part of our Driver Academy," added Sven Smeets, Sporting Director, Williams Racing. "She's an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport. We look forward to supporting her in 2023 while she takes on the new challenge in INDY NXT."