F2 to feature 6 Red Bull Juniors

As Red Bull announces its Junior drivers for 2023, no less than 6 will contest the F2 Championship.

Covering a wide spectrum of different race series across the globe, the 12 Junior drivers, from 10 different countries and representing most of the world’s continents will take on strong competition in F2, F3, Super Formula, various F4 programs and Karting race series.

While just over half of them have already experienced life in the Red Bull Junior Team, there are 5 new additions to the group, some of the newcomers come with family names that represent past Formula 1 greatness and it will be interesting to watch what their heritage can bring to the program.



Continuing in the Red Bull Junior Team are:

Liam Lawson, who, after taking 4 wins on his way to 3rd in the 2022 F2 Championship and having been at the wheel of an F1 car, moves on to Super Formula with Team Mugen for his 5th season as a Red Bull Junior.

Jak Crawford, whose victory at the Red Bull Ring was one of 5 2022 F3 podiums for the American who finished 7th in the series and now moves up to F2 with Hitech after starting the year driving F3 in the Middle East. It is his 4th season as a Red Bull Junior.

Isack Hadjar, who despite leading and battling hard to win the F3 championship in 2022, won 3 races but ended the year 4th. He moves up to F2 with Hitech GP for his second season as a Red Bull Junior.

Dennis Hauger. F3 champion in 2021, he won 2 races on his way to finishing 10th in his rookie F2 season and now joins MP Motorsport to chase further F2 success in his 6th season in the Red Bull Junior Team.

Ayumu Iwasa, who, after winning the French F4 title in 2020, moved quickly through F3 (12th) and into F2 last season where he scored 2 wins on his way to 5th. He is looking for further F2 success with DAMS in his 3rd season as a Junior.

Souta Arao is another Japanese driver learning to live in Europe, and contesting French F4 brought out the best in him as he scored 2 wins on his way to 3rd in the series. He now changes country again in his second season as a Red Bull Junior to race in British F3 for Hitech GP.

Arvid Lindblad, though only old enough to make his F4 debut in August last year, the Briton quickly settled in and the Red Bull Junior will contest a full 2023 F4 calendar starting with Hitech GP in the UAE then driving for Prema in Italian F4 and other selected F4 races.

New inductees to the Red Bull Junior Team are:

Enzo Fittipaldi, who, in his rookie F2 season finished 8th in the championship and featured 6 podiums including the Imola Feature Race where he started P15 and finished 2nd. He joins the Red Bull Junior Team with Carlin for 2023.

Zane Maloney, who, after winning the last 3 F3 Feature Races of 2022 closed to within 5 points of the title. He joins the Red Bull Junior Team for 2023 and steps up to F2 driving for Carlin.

Sebastian Montoya (pictured) scored points in his only 2 FIA F3 races in 2022 and now joins the Junior Team to contest a full F3 season with Hitech GP after starting 2023 in Formula Regional Middle East.

Enzo Deligny moved from the USA to Europe in 2021 set immediately set on a competitive karting path, and following WSK wins in 2022 he joins the Red Bull Junior Team with Campos Racing to contest Spanish F4 in 2023.

Enzo Tarnvanichkul, whose karting successes include winning the OK-Junior World Championship in 2022. He joins the Junior Team for 2023 contesting the Karting FIA European & World Championships with Prema supported by Kart Republic.