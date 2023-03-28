Australian GP: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team's 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season continues with Round 3, the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, Melbourne.

The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park - a temporary facility erected in the picturesque public park just outside of Melbourne's cultural center - is where the racing journey began for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. In 2016, the team's two cars lined up on the starting grid in Formula 1 for the first time and 90 minutes later the lead contender greeted the checkered flag in a stunning sixth place, proving that MoneyGram Haas F1 Team were here to stay and here to compete.

Heading into the 2023 Australian Grand Prix MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is buoyed by scoring its first point of the season last time out in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and the ambition is to add to that tally on Sunday.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg are both well-versed in the nuances of Albert Park. Magnussen starred on his debut in 2014 by finishing on the podium, a feat only he and Lewis Hamilton have achieved since the turn of the century. Hulkenberg scored a best of sixth, also in 2014, while he has finished seventh on four occasions in Melbourne, including on his most recent appearance down under in 2019.

Australia first joined Formula 1's calendar in 1985, when Adelaide established itself as the season-ending venue, before the country's grand prix was moved to Melbourne in 1996.

It has remained there ever since and successfully returned in 2022 following its pandemic-enforced hiatus, with a tweaked and faster layout well-received by drivers, on a weekend in which over 400,000 spectators passed through the gates. Its long-term contract highlights the passion and enthusiasm for Formula 1 in a city rich in sporting heritage but the focus is on the here and now, with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team eager to thrive on track in 2023.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix delivered our first point of the season, with Kevin coming home in 10th and Nico in 12th. How does it feel to reach that first target and how does it motivate the team in the early stage of the season?

Guenther Steiner: "This year we started off with a clear target in mind to better our position in the Constructors' Championship from last year. Obviously, we didn't score in Bahrain but as we all found out there are four very strong teams now in Formula 1 and the points that are up for grabs are not many. In Bahrain, we didn't score but now we've scored one point in Saudi Arabia, and it was done pretty well. By saying that, I mean we didn't luck into the point, we fought well for it. Getting points is the biggest motivation for the team, if you get points the team is happy and motivated to get up and go to the next race."

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is currently P7 in the Constructors' Championship after the opening two rounds. What does that tell you about the pecking order this season and knowing every point may prove crucial, how do you approach the next few races before substantial upgrades come in to play?

GS: "As we've discussed, there are only a few points available for the midfield teams and everyone is in that midfield, from P6 down it's all midfield, there is nobody behind. We must take every opportunity. I think we are in the midfield, the upper end of it, but every race could see a change where each team is. The only thing to do at the moment is to work hard and try not to make mistakes because they will cost dearly."

The return of Australian Grand Prix last season after an enforced absence was welcomed by the entire paddock. Confirmed as a race location until at least 2035, what does Melbourne bring to Formula 1 and why is it a place everyone loves to come back to?

GS: "Everybody likes coming to Melbourne. It's a combination of things, it's the wonderful people of Australia who always give us a big welcome, it's the race track which is in the city, but it isn't a street race it's a race track, and it's the history. It's the welcome we're given - people really appreciate us being there and it's very simple, we all love to go there."

Melbourne played host to Haas' very first race back in 2016. Seven seasons later and only a few races away from our 150th Grand Prix - does it feel significant when the team visits?

GS: "I will never forget our first race in 2016 - getting to Australia and being confronted with all the issues we had because it's still the first race for a team, and it's very difficult for a new team in Formula 1. For us scoring points, every time I go there I remember that moment and for the team and people who were there on the first day, they still remember it. For us it's always a great way to come back to that place and remember good memories."

The return of Australia last season after an enforced absence was welcomed by the entire paddock. Confirmed as a race location until at least 2035, what does Melbourne bring to Formula 1 and why is it a place everyone loves to come back to?

Kevin Magnussen: "It's a special vibe because Melbourne was the first race of the season for many years. It's always more exciting because it's the first race, everyone gets to see new cars and because of that it's a special vibe. Australia is an awesome place to go, it's often just a really nice trip overall."

It was your very first race back in 2014, bringing everyone's attention to your potential by scoring a podium. Nearly 10 years later, what's different about the Kevin walking into the paddock today compared to back then?

KM: "Many, many things. When I look back, I feel like I was a child back then. It's basically a third of my life since then and a lot of stuff has happened since. It was a very intense weekend because having your first Formula 1 race weekend in itself is a big thing, a great experience on its own. Then, getting on the podium made it that much more special and certainly one of the weekends in my life that I'll remember forever.

"A podium would definitely mean more now than back then though. Back then, I was in a whole different mindset, as I came from junior categories where podiums, wins and championships were a regular thing. Getting on the podium in Formula 1 was a big thing but it was also something that I almost expected and anticipated, whereas reality showed later on that it wasn't going to be the norm. Now, it would mean so much more because it's not something I'm anticipating as such - I'm dreaming, hoping and working towards it - but it's not something we can expect, so it would mean a million times more than it would back then."

From Jeddah to Melbourne - both offer the challenge of finding grip and unyielding walls. Do you like this combination or prefer "old-school" custom-built circuits with more options to find a racing line?

KM: "I think the promoter has done a pretty good job with the new layout, but I don't know if it's better - I still really like the old track. It had real character to it and now it's maybe a bit similar to other tracks we go to, but it's become a faster and more flowing circuit which is fun in a Formula 1 car. I do like the old track a bit more."

There's an extended break after Melbourne due to race cancellation. How useful is a break in the early part of the season for driver mentality and fitness - would you rather get into a rhythm or is it a good time to spend with the team away from the track?

KM: "The great thing is that you really get into a training routine - you have these three and a half weeks where you don't have jet lag or any travel so every day you can train, full-time, in a routine. That's the great thing about it and to have family time as well, for us dads in the paddock we enjoy it that little bit more."

The return of Australia last season after an enforced absence was welcomed by the entire paddock. Confirmed as a race location until at least 2035, what does Melbourne bring to Formula 1 and why is it a place everyone loves to come back to?

Nico Hulkenberg: "Melbourne is a cool, vibrant place and although it's a big journey for us all to get there, it's always fun to travel and I've made lots of friends over the years. I'm looking forward to coming back."

You haven't raced in Australia since 2019 - is it a track location you enjoy and what track characteristics make it stand out in a busy calendar?

NH: "The track has been modified slightly since I raced there last in 2019, they've opened up some of the corners, so I think it's much more high-speed now. There's a lot of DRS zones as well so I'm looking forward to going and learning the new high-speed Melbourne characteristics."

From Jeddah to Melbourne - both offer the challenge of finding grip and unyielding walls. Do you like this combination or prefer "old-school" custom-built circuits with more options to find a racing line?

NH: "I think generally in Formula 1 we have a good mixture of old-school and new modern tracks. Street circuits versus hybrid ones so honestly, I think we're in a good place." There's an extended break after Melbourne due to race cancellation. How useful is a break in the early part of the season for driver mentality and fitness - would you rather get into a rhythm or is it a good time to spend with the team away from the track?

NH: "It wasn't planned but we'll take it. It will be good to be able to digest the first three races, regroup with the team and go again. I think ideally a big break so early in the season is not really what we'd wish for but then again, it's the same for everyone."