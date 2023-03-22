Marko lauds "uncontrollable" Verstappen

"That's just Max," says Helmut Marko, of the final lap that allowed Max Verstappen to maintain the lead of the world championship.

Though he currently held the fastest lap, which he had posted on Lap 38, and despite Max Verstappen's reported issues with his car, Sergio Perez questioned his team's decision in terms of the pace he was to maintain.

As the race came to its conclusion both drivers were aware that whoever had the fastest lap would lead the championship ahead of the trip to Melbourne.

A moot point perhaps, but worth its weight in gold in terms of driver mind games.

Come the final lap, both drivers went for it, however, while the Mexican gave up after a couple of corners, his teammate kept his pedal to the metal.

"Typical Max," Helmut Marko told ORF, "on the last lap, the fastest race lap. That was uncontrollable. That's just Max.

"Both were constantly asking who had the fastest lap," he continued, "and Max waited until the last lap so Perez couldn't counter.

"It means the lead in the world championship for him. We are very satisfied with the race."

"We came to the conclusion that, you know what, it's the last lap, if it's going to go, it's going to go. Though I think he had already come to that conclusion himself," said Christian Horner of Verstappen.

"So both drivers had the info," he continued. "Checo had the fastest lap at that point, and he asked what it was, and it was obvious why he was asking. He knew that Max was going to have a crack at it.

"But Checo gave up after the first couple of turns, he was already a tenth and a half down, and you saw him back out of it.

"The only issue about managing pace was when the issue with the driveshaft became prevalent," admitted Horner. "At that point, you're thinking, 'okay, let's turn down both cars'. But as soon as it became clear that we couldn't see anything in the data, we released the cars again."

Asked about Verstappen's drive from 15th to second, Marko said: "We already assumed it would be podium. But it was still a bit of a squeeze because he was suffering from vibrations again."