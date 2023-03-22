Site logo

Marko lauds "uncontrollable" Verstappen

22/03/2023

"That's just Max," says Helmut Marko, of the final lap that allowed Max Verstappen to maintain the lead of the world championship.

Though he currently held the fastest lap, which he had posted on Lap 38, and despite Max Verstappen's reported issues with his car, Sergio Perez questioned his team's decision in terms of the pace he was to maintain.

As the race came to its conclusion both drivers were aware that whoever had the fastest lap would lead the championship ahead of the trip to Melbourne.

A moot point perhaps, but worth its weight in gold in terms of driver mind games.

Come the final lap, both drivers went for it, however, while the Mexican gave up after a couple of corners, his teammate kept his pedal to the metal.

"Typical Max," Helmut Marko told ORF, "on the last lap, the fastest race lap. That was uncontrollable. That's just Max.

"Both were constantly asking who had the fastest lap," he continued, "and Max waited until the last lap so Perez couldn't counter.

"It means the lead in the world championship for him. We are very satisfied with the race."

"We came to the conclusion that, you know what, it's the last lap, if it's going to go, it's going to go. Though I think he had already come to that conclusion himself," said Christian Horner of Verstappen.

"So both drivers had the info," he continued. "Checo had the fastest lap at that point, and he asked what it was, and it was obvious why he was asking. He knew that Max was going to have a crack at it.

"But Checo gave up after the first couple of turns, he was already a tenth and a half down, and you saw him back out of it.

"The only issue about managing pace was when the issue with the driveshaft became prevalent," admitted Horner. "At that point, you're thinking, 'okay, let's turn down both cars'. But as soon as it became clear that we couldn't see anything in the data, we released the cars again."

Asked about Verstappen's drive from 15th to second, Marko said: "We already assumed it would be podium. But it was still a bit of a squeeze because he was suffering from vibrations again."

1. Posted by RP, 11 hours ago

"Verstappen is a great driver. But there are also at least 7 other drivers who could produce the same results in that car. The team consists of 700-800 engineers including Adrian Newey who are responsible for giving Verstappen and Perez those cars. Perez has assited him in the past and, of course, last year's refusal to help Perez was in the bag because of a past misdeed was only the beginning. This was a new year and his car had already had a mechanical failure along with his announcement during the race that something was vibrating, he still would not respect what the team asked for. He is being paid up to $42,000,000 a year with more coming for driving a car. He made a tremendous advance in the race to get to second and then the team asked Perez to slow and Max to continue at a slightly faster pace when he clearly thought there was a problem with the car. There is a lot at stake for the team (all 700-800) of them. He has some smooth sailing ahead again this season thanks to that team. And this is his reaction. A 24 year old spoiled brat and his father showed his colors (no surprise) as the race ended.
I tire of people like Marko but have really admired the team and what they have accomplished with the car. The antics of the immature don't impress.
"

2. Posted by Burton, 18 hours ago

"When Max goes for it (against team instructions - and with an apparently stricken car at that) he gets lauded...when Perez goes for an overtake and his opponent puts him in the gravel (Austria) Marko gives him a public dressing down."

3. Posted by didaho, 23 hours ago

"Who would have been to blame? Honda."

4. Posted by Kkiirmki, 21/03/2023 19:39

"It would have been funny if his car had decided to give up while trying to set the fastest lap. Wonder who would have been to blame if he had come away with no points?"

