Leclerc and Norris take on new components

Both Ferrari drivers take on new Internal Combustion Engines after just one race weekend, as does Lando Norris.

The Briton also took on a new Turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K raising concerns that it won't be too long before he gets his first grid penalty of the season.

In addition to a new engine, Leclerc also takes on a new MGU-H and Control Electronics, while at Red Bull Sergio Perez takes on a new Energy Store and Control Electronics.

Drivers are limited to just three Internal Combustion Engines and three Turbochargers, MGU-Hs and MGU-Ks while Control Electronics and Energy Stores are limited to two, hence the 10-place grid drop that the Jeddah stewards have now officially confirmed for Leclerc who is on his third Control Electronics.

Ferrari described the new ICEs for both its drivers as a "precautionary" move.