Hamilton at odds with colleagues over Saudi Arabia

Unlike many of his colleagues, Lewis Hamilton remains dubious about F1 visiting the likes of Saudi Arabia, in terms of personal safety and human rights issues.

Other than the existing concern over Saudi Arabia's record on human rights, drivers have expressed fears of terrorism, with the beginning of last year's race weekend literally overshadowed by smoke from a local oil depot following a missile attack which left F1 bosses and the FIA having to hold crisis talks with the teams and drivers in a bid to avoid a boycott.

Speaking as this year's event got underway, most drivers believe that the necessary steps have been taken to ensure safety, however, seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton remains uneasy with the event.

"None of us enjoyed it," admitted Kevin Magnussen, "but I think it's a different situation now, a different protocol and there's a ceasefire between the two parties that were involved last year so that gives some confidence."

"I'm happy to back," added Sergio Perez. "As a sport I think we are able to also help the country to evolve for the people that are living here. This is something as a sport we can be proud of, on the other hand we fully trust the organisations that bring us here to compete in a safe place."

"We've had a meeting with the FIA, and obviously the people involved in government for our securities," said Charles Leclerc. "There have been some improvements, and obviously they are pushing quite a lot on that after seeing what happened last year."

"Although I can't speak for the other 19 drivers, generally I think we're happy and have no concerns with the changes that have been put in place ahead of this year," said George Russell.

"I think there were a lot of lessons to be learned from what happened twelve months ago," he added, "and Formula 1 have really stepped it up. Not just in regards of what's happening here in Saudi but for all of the grand prix we go to."

However, teammate Hamilton doesn't agree. Asked for his thoughts, the Briton replied: Not much really to add... all the opposite to everything they said.

Asked to elaborate, he said: "I didn't elaborate on it so it's open to interpretation. Hopefully everyone has a safe weekend and hopefully everyone gets back safe afterwards, that's as much as we can do, right?"

In terms of the human rights issues, he said: "What I try to do is try to learn as much as I can when I go to these different places. I still feel as a sport going to places with human rights issues, such as this one, I feel that the sport is duty bound to raise awareness and try to leave a positive impact.

"I feel like it needs to do more," he continued. "What that is, I don't have all the answers. We always need to do more to raise awareness for things people are struggling with."