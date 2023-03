Vasseur confirms penalty for Leclerc

Charles Leclerc faces a grid penalty of at least 10-places for this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following his issues in Bahrain.

In the hours ahead of the season opener, Ferrari replaced the Energy Store and Control Electronics on the Monegasque's car, only to see him retire from the race with an electrics-related issue.

"On Sunday, we had two different issues," confirmed Fred Vasseur today. "The first one was on the Sunday morning, when we did the fire up, and the second one was in the race. Unfortunately, it was two times the control unit, the ECU.

"It's something that we never experienced in the past," he admitted. "I hope now it's under control, but we have a deep analysis on this.

"Unfortunately, we'll have to take the penalty in Jeddah, because we have only a pool of two control units for the season."

In the wake of last year's Azerbaijan race the Maranello outfit subsequently opted to run its engine at a lower power is a bid not to compromise reliability. However, after focussing on such issues over the winter Vasseur is confident that the team will not have to reduce power again this year.

"Charles was with us after the tyre test day on Tuesday, was at the factory on Wednesday morning," said the Frenchman, in reaction to media claims that all is far from well within the team.

"We had a speech with the employees, where we were all together on stage.

"It's obvious Charles is motivated, we have done one race of 23," he added. "He's full push with the team, trying to get the best for everyone.

"The penalty is not good news, but it's not the end of the season. Let's see what happens in Jeddah, and what could be the outcome, even with the penalty, but don't imagine for half a second he could be demotivated. He's fully convinced, he's working with us, pushing the team, pushing everybody in a positive way. And nothing else."

It has since been claimed that some of the recent media reports regarding employees seeking to leave the team are down to a "rogue" team member who is leaking details, including lengths of contracts, to the media.

Then again, in the land of Machiavelli, what else would one expect?