Verstappen in health scare

Laid low by a "stomach bug" Max Verstappen is given permission to skip media day at Jeddah.

The Dutchman revealed the news on social media, posting: "Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug. Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won't be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah!"

Red Bull subsequently posted: "Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and, with the agreement of the FIA, will not be present at track today. Feel better, Max."

Following his lights to flag domination in Bahrain, many are expecting a repeat this weekend, even though the world champion and his team insists on playing down the strength of their package.

Of course, some will leap at the fact that should there be any repeats of the bug, Liam Lawson and Daniel Ricciardo could be called upon to replace the two-time world champion.