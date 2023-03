Saudi Arabian GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's nice to be back at the track in Jeddah. The speed here is great and I love street circuits, so I am looking forward to getting on track. I had a decent result here last year, and Bahrain showed we have some good race pace so a points finish is very much a possibility, we just need to extract as much as we can from the car.

"The team are working tirelessly to learn everything we can from Bahrain and to make changes so that we have a better weekend on track in Saudi. We know there is a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be, but I trust the team and know they are doing everything they can for us to be better. Let's get out there and give it everything."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm looking forward to going racing at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. I've raced here previously in F2 so I have some experience of the track's speedy nature and I'm excited to get out there in an F1 car. There are some cool features like the fast bends, and it will be my first time on a street track in F1 machinery.

"Whilst the result last week was obviously disappointing for my first F1 race, I learned a lot and it's important we all keep our heads held high. I know the team are working extremely hard to turn it around from Bahrain and make the best car possible for Lando and myself. We'll keep pushing forward as a team and I have full confidence that we'll get to where we want to be."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is a fast and sweeping circuit with some interesting features that provide a good challenge for the drivers. There have been a few tweaks to the circuit since we raced here last year. We are pleased to see adaptations have been made to address some of the safety concerns expressed, with better visibility for the drivers and smoother kerbs.

"The team head to Saudi with renewed mindset and determination to get back into the points, which was possible in Bahrain without reliability issues. There has been a lot of analysis at McLaren and HPP over the past week to ensure problems are resolved. We know we've got work to do, but the team in Woking and trackside are fully focused on developments and ready to go again in Saudi."

Jeddah Corniche Circuit

Race laps: 50

Circuit length: 6.174 km/3.836 miles

Total race distance: 308.450 km/191.662 miles

Number of corners: 27 (11 right, 16 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C2, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4