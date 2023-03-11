Norris on the same level as Verstappen, claims Hakkinen

Two-time world champion, Mike Hakkinen believes that Lando Norris is at the same level as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

The Finn's comments are hardly likely to make Norris feel any better following a hugely disappointing start to his season last weekend in Bahrain which saw him finish last, two laps down on Verstappen.

Indeed, after just one round of the 2022 season, there is already media speculation over the youngster's future, despite Norris being contracted to McLaren until the end of 2025.

"He's a very quick driver, he's achieved a lot, or rather he's shown convincing results consistently," Hakkinen tells Unibet.

"He's super-talented, no question about it," he adds. "He's on the same level as Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz. He's on a very high-level speed-wise."

Hakkinen, who spent eight seasons at McLaren, the majority of his F1 career, winning back-to-back titles in 1998 and 1999, believes his old team will come good again, but not for several years.

"I don't think McLaren has very high expectations this year," he admits. "They know their development department, and their sponsors and partners are world-class technology giants. McLaren has their support but the team knows they aren't quite there yet. The results need a couple more years.

"They are in it for the long run and have good partners," he adds. "Like I said, there might be some results this year but I think the true performance will be seen in a couple of years."

Though Norris is only 23, now in his fifth season with McLaren, it is unlikely that he will feel prepared to wait those couple of years.