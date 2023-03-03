Bahrain GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I think it's been a reasonable Friday. We put the car in a reasonable place, and I got a bit more comfortable with it both in low-fuel and high-fuel running. We have a lot of lap time to find to be competitive and to fight with the guys we want to fight against, but we'll keep working hard overnight and look ahead to tomorrow."

Oscar Piastri: "My first official Friday done. I feel like I'm making progress, which is good. There are some improvements to find but I feel like I'm getting there. I'm still making a few mistakes here and there, so I'm not 100% happy with my driving but I feel like we're in a reasonable place. We'll see where we are properly tomorrow but so far, it's been good. I've enjoyed my first official Friday as an F1 driver."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "It's been a productive first day of the 2023 season. The cars ran without issue, and we worked through our planned programme, which today meant fine-tuning set-up and developing our understanding of the tyres, for which the evening session under lights was especially valuable. There's a lot of data to study overnight in preparation for qualifying and Sunday's race, in which we hope we can score some points."