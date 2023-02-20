Honda approached by "multiple" teams

Honda claims to have been approached by "multiple" teams in regards to an engine supply from 2026.

Recently confirmed as one of six engine suppliers under the new formula, Honda, which currently 'supplies' Red Bull, has yet to agree a new partnership.

In recent weeks the Japanese manufacturer has been linked with McLaren, a move which would see the pair get together for a third time, however, whilst not naming names, Koji Watanabe, president of the Honda Racing Corporation, says his company has been approached by a number of teams.

However, he admits that though it has registered as an engine supplier it is not committed, the Japanese manufacturer having adopted a 'revolving door' approach to the sport over the years.

"Carbon neutrality is our corporate wide target at Honda," he said, "so we think Formula One's future direction is in line with our target, that's why we decided to register as a PU.

"We're curious about where Formula One is going," he added, "Formula One being the top racing category, and how is that going to look with more electrification.

"We would like to keep a very close eye on that and that's why we have decided to register as a PU manufacturer... after we made the registration we have been contacted by multiple F1 teams.

"For now we don't have any concrete decisions on whether we'll go back to be joining Formula One," he admitted. "Technological development, from the perspective, we think that knowing that being part of the Formula One is going to help us with the technological developments."

Having announced it was quitting F1 shortly after securing the 2021 drivers' title with Max Verstappen, the company completed a volte face opting to continue working with the Austrian team whose engines are now designate Honda RBPT (Red Bull Power Train).

"From 2026 Red Bull and Ford will be partnering and in advance we received a notification," he said, "so Honda and Red Bull until 2025 will continue to have trust and great partnership and we aim to win the championship until 2025 so we have that unwavering policy on that.

"After 2026 and onward Red Bull would partner with Ford and we are not in a position to say anything about that. But in other races we have the partnership with Red Bull, so we continue to work together.

"For F1 2026 and onwards, there's nothing specific that we can say about that, but we would like to be close to F1 and keep on watching the race, so I want you to continue to root for Honda."